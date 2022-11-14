Burghley House, near Stamford, is set to sparkle with its annual seasonal shopping spectacular and you could be there.

The Burghley Christmas Fair welcomes visitors from November 24 to 27 and we have teamed up with the organisers to give away two pairs of tickets.

The beautiful courtyards and grounds of Burghley House will be filled with traditional chalets and heated marquees, along with an avenue of pagodas bedecked in sparkling Christmas decorations and lights.

Burghley Christmas Fair (60315632)

The region’s most magical Christmas fair has more than 130 stalls offering everything from luxury gifts to artisan food and drink and decorations to winter clothing. Find the perfect Christmas gifts for loved ones, pick up some unique stocking fillers and indulge in mouth-watering food and drink as you shop.

There will also be a Victorian carousel, lit up for the season, and traditional music from carol singers making it a wonderful festive day out for the whole family.

Open from 9.30am to 4.30pm each day, plus this year there is a new ticket available for late-night shopping on Friday, November 25, from 5.30pm to 9pm.

Advance tickets cost £6 adults, £3 children, or £8 and £4 on the gate. Parking is free. For full details and to book event tickets visit www.burghley.co.uk

Or to be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets to a day of your choice,simply complete the online coupon below.

Loading…

The deadline for entries is noon on Friday, November 18, and the two correct entries randomly drawn will win.

Good luck!