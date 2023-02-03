The Upbeat Beatles, Britain’s premier Beatles tribute band, are coming to The Meres Leisure Centre in March, to play their first-ever concert in Grantham.

We’ve teamed up with organisers to offer readers the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to the show, which is on Saturday, March 25, starting at 8pm.

The Upbeat Beatles have been performing together for over 17 years – almost three times longer than the original Fab Four did!

The Upbeat Beatles are coming to Grantham. Photo: S17 Promotions (61921815)

The band will be performing all the Beatles classics – ‘the greatest songbook in history’ – with their renowned powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies and tight musicianship.

In this ultimate swinging ‘60s show, fans of The Beatles will be treated to two hours of non-stop ‘Beatlemania’ hits including “She Loves You”, “Hey Jude”, “Let It Be”, “Yesterday”, “Eleanor Rigby”, “Penny Lane”, “Strawberry Fields”, “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” and many, many more.

The show takes you through the Fab Four’s long and winding road from the early Cavern days through Beatlemania, America, Sergeant Pepper to Abbey Road, and will include costume changes to represent the different eras of the most successful band in history.

This stunning show will also feature narrative and full video narrative, projected to the audience from the back of the stage.

If you love The Beatles you’ll love this show, and if you don’t love The Beatles you’ll love this show!

Tickets are now on sale for this superb swinging ‘60s, theatre-style show. To book, visit www.guildhallartscentre.com or ring the box office on 01476 406158.

To enter the competition, complete the coupon below by noon on Friday, February 10.

The first three correct entires randomly drawn will win. Good luck!