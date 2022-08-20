Once again, the fields surrounding Belvoir Castle will be filled with magnificent horses of all colours and stripes and their skilful riders for an incredible action-packed weekend of equestrian entertainment.

The two-day Festival of the Horse will take place on September 10 and 11 and you could be there.

We have teamed up with organisers to offer a family ticket admitting two adults and three children to the event.

Festival of the Horse at Belvoir Castle

Set against the backdrop of the magnificent Regency caste, the festival offers the very best of equestrian skill and family-friendly entertainment. Excitement is on the cards as new to this year’s line-up is Atkinson Action Horses, the Yorkshire based family run enterprise that has been providing highly trained horses and riders for TV and film for more than 25 years. Their displays will include the beautiful art of Liberty, so called as the riderless horses perform tricks and moves in response to verbal commands with no lead or reins used so are ‘at liberty’, as well as classical dressage and cssack trick riding.

Audiences can also marvel at the scurry cart racing and Les Ecuyers d’Histoire, who have come all the way from France or wonder at the ancient horseback sport of tent pegging.

Alongside the action, artisan food vendors and a selection of high-end shopping stalls make for the perfect day out.

Tickets can be booked online at £25 per adult, £12 per child (4-16) or £60 for a family ticket (two adults and three children).

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Loading… >https://www.belvoircastle.com/festival-of-the-horse-2022/

Or to be in with a chance of winning a family ticket, just answer the question on the coupon below:

Loading…

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 26.