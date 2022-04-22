Former Nottingham Forest and Wales goalkeeping legend Mark Crossley will entertain at a sporting dinner in Grantham next month.

Mark will be the after dinner speaker on the night of Friday, May 27, followed by comedian Lea Roberts at The Gingerbread, South Kesteven Sports Stadium, Trent Road.

And the Grantham Journal has two pairs of tickets, worth £25 each, to give away in our competition.

Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley will make an appearance at The Gingerbread. (55970456)

Mark played for Forest under Brian Clough and was the only goalkeeper ever to save a Matt Le Tissier penalty. He was also only the second keeper to save a FA Cup Final penalty when he stopped Gary Lineker’s effort in the 1991 final against Tottenham.

Mark made more then 300 first team appearances for Forest and eight for Wales.

A testimonial match was granted to Mark during the 1999–2000 season by Forest, which was played in front of 15,000 supporters. During that season, he found himself on the bench numerous times, playing second choice keeper to Dave Beasant. He was finally released by Forest in 2000.

Mark went on to play for Middlesbrough, Fulham, Oldham Athletic and Chesterfield with loan appearances for other clubs.

He has since taken on a number of managerial and coaching positions.

Born in Barnsley, Mark qualified to play for Wales through a Welsh grandparent, but his appearances were in single figures as he played ‘understudy’ to Neville Southall.

The sporting dinner will include a pie and pea supper. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets cost £25 per person and are available by calling Paul Watts on 07866 231295.

Or to stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the dinner fill in the coupon in Friday's (April 22) Journal or you can enter online by filling in the form below.

The deadline for entries is 10am on Friday, April 29.

Loading…

The first two correct entries drawn will win a pair of tickets each. Normal Iliffe Media Publishing rules apply.