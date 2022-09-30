Tickets to Christmas at the National Trust’s beautiful Belton House are now on sale for its spectacular seasonal trail, which returns later this year.

Running from November 24 until January 1, visitors can surround themselves with more than a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and larger than life illuminated installations.

We have teamed up with organisers Sony Music and Raymond Gubbay Ltd to offer a family ticket for four people to the opening night of this festive trail.

Belton House Illuminated for My Christmas Trails Sony Music 2022 (59580010)

Matthew Findlay, head of UK Trails, said: “We were thrilled with the fantastic response from visitors who enjoyed the trail last Christmas and our planning and preparation for 2022 is already well underway. Look out for some new surprises this year.”

The lights are choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved seasonal music, transforming Belton’s majestic gardens into a winter wonderland. Mesmerising installations include Rose Garden, Sea of Light, Cascade Tree and Bubbles – all of which provide plenty of selfie moments around the two-kilometre trail.

Independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist with tasty treats on offer. Complete your walk under the stars with a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate shared with friends and family. Everyone loves toasting a marshmallow over an open fire and the artisan marshmallow stall gives visitors the chance to warm their hands and enjoy this sweet outdoor tradition.

Christmas at Belton provides a special way to celebrate the festive season with an unmissable outdoor experience. The trail is designed for visitors of all ages and is accessible.

Tickets are selling fast, book now to avoid disappointment visit christmasatbelton.seetickets.com

Christmas at Belton is brought to you by Sony Music Limited in partnership with the National Trust. The trail is created by Culture Creative.

