A breathtaking walk through light, colour and fantasy will welcome in the 2023 season at Belvoir Castle, brightening the winter evenings with a magical after-dark experience.

We have teamed up with organisers to offer readers the chance to win a family ticket – worth £64 – giving entry to two adults and two children.

The brand new Spectacle of Light will be a chance to see the fairytale castle, formal gardens and magical woodlands illuminated as never seen before.

Carpet of Colour will be a feature of the Spectacle of Light at Belvoir Castle. (61825486)

It’s also the first time the gardens have been opened to the public during early Spring as snowdrops carpet the woodland floor.

The trail around the castle grounds will allow visitors to discover some amazing light installations like Curve, Carpet of Colour and Paraluna.

Hot chocolate and mulled wine will be available on the castle terrace to enjoy, along with street food and sweet treats.

Curve will be a feature of the Spectacle of Light at Belvoir Castle. (61825565)

The Spectacle of Light is on at Belvoir Castle between January 27 and February 19.

For more information and to book online, visit www.belvoircastle.com/spectacle-of-light

Terms and conditions: Tickets cannot be exchanged for a cash refund; tickets must be used between January 27 and February 19, 2023; a family ticket permits entry for two adults and up to two children.

To enter the competition below by noon on Friday, January 27.

The first correct entry randomly drawn will win.

Good luck!