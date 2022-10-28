ChocFest, one of the UK’s largest chocolate festivals, is being held right on our doorstep in nearby Melton Mowbray and you could be there.

This national celebration of chocolate is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, at the Livestock Market in Melton Mowbray. We’ve teamed up with the organisers to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the event.

Some of the nation’s finest chocolatiers have signed up to the festival; so if you’re stuck as to what to give for Christmas look no further.

Complementing them will be stands selling chocolate cakes, brownies, liqueurs, marshmallows, biscuits, macarons, donuts, crepes, ice cream, puddings, hot chocolate and even chocolate wine, beer, pizza and kebabs. There will also be other stands with seasonal food and drink.

There will be talks and live demonstrations in the chocolate theatre. Tastings including spirits and chocolate will be held in the tasting room. You can also pre-book online a workshop to make your own chocolates at the event.

An award-winning gospel choir and others will provide entertainment with a variety of street food for hungry visitors.

Organiser of ChocFest Matthew O’Callaghan said: “This should be a great day out for anyone that loves chocolate. We’ve added more chocolatiers and a good few other stands to provide visitors with a great day out in a rural market town. It’s all undercover and if it gets cold then there’s hot chocolate and lashings of mulled cider and wine for inner warmth as well as spirits.”

To find out more about the event visit www.meltonfestivals.co.uk

To enter the competition fill in the coupon below.

The deadline for entries is 9am on Friday, November 4, and the winners’ tickets will be emailed out. The first five correct entries drawn from the hat will win. Good luck!