Win tickets to the Nottinghamshire County Show

Thousands of people are set to flock to the annual Nottinghamshire County Show at Newark Showground.

After the success of last year’s show, this year it will remain as a one-day event on Saturday, May 13.

And we have teamed up with the organisers, the Newark & Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society, to give away four pairs of tickets.

Nottinghamshire County Show (63647456)

The show will include everything you would expect from a show that combines agriculture, entertainment and shopping.

The organisers are planning a host of fun activities showcasing the region’s livestock, food producers and the countryside way of living.

This year’s event will offer a blend of new and much-loved attractions, including the Young Farmers’ Association’s madcap lawnmower race, a display from the Red Barrows wheelbarrow display team, an agility dog show and a parade of vintage tractors.

There will also be a chance to show off prize cattle, sheep and heavy horses alongside equine competitions and livestock displays.

The Festival of Food brings together carefully selected independent producers of the finest food and drink Nottinghamshire and the Midlands has to offer, which you can sample while enjoying live music next to the bandstand.

In the Village Green there will be chance to try a range of classic games.

And there will be renewed emphasis on getting people to bring their own produce to the show in the Make, Bake and Grow competition offering prizes for the best cakes, home-grown vegetables, jams and chutneys.

Adult advance tickets cost £11 if bought before midnight on May 5. Children aged 16 and under have free entry, but must register in advance.

To find out more and buy tickets visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.com

To be in with a chance of winning free tickets, simply complete the online entry form below, which includes the question: What is the main ring event organised by the Young Farmers?

An email address must be provided because tickets will be issued electronically.

Closing date for entries is noon on Friday, April 28.

Usual Iliffe Publishing rules apply. Good luck!