About 175 producers will be showcasing their wares at one of the UK’s largest regional food festivals.

The East Midlands Food Festival returns to Melton Mowbray’s Livestock Market on Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2, and we have teamed up with the organisers to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the event.

The event was rated by the New York Times as ‘one of the world’s five most interesting food festivals’ in 2018. A major feature of the festival is the Street Food Zone with hot dishes from around the world and for those who like spirits there’s the best of gin, rum, vodka and whisky produced within 100 miles of the venue.

Melton Mowbray Food Festival 2016 : Photograph by ©Lionel Heap 07977 597674. (59367453)

In addition to the stands, celebrity chefs such as Rachel Green will be cooking up live demonstrations in the Food Theatre with the ‘Cooking Maharaja’ giving us a flavour of the East. A kids zone will give children plenty of activities to entertain and educate them about food. To add atmosphere to the event, an award winning gospel choir and a ukulele band will be providing music as you tuck in.

Organiser of the festival Matthew O’Callaghan said: “Right on your doorstep you have an amazing variety of food and drink from across the East Midlands and beyond. There’s loads of goodies to try and buy and take home.

“There’s also plenty to eat on site from a mouth-watering selection of street food; the largest selection in the region.

“We have also gone out of our way to attract exhibitors who cater for vegetarians, vegans and those who are sensitive to certain food ingredients.”

To find out more about the event visit www.meltonmowbrayfoodfestival.co.uk

To enter the competition simply fill in the online coupon here:

The deadline for entries is 9am on Thursday, September 29, and the tickets will be emailed to the winners so an email address is essential to provide.

The first five correct entries drawn from the hat will win.

Good luck!