Queen’s Greatest Hits Live – a concert tour that has previously sold out performances at dozens of UK venues – is to appear at Grantham’s Meres Leisure Centre later this month.

Now an established international act in its own right, after successful tours in recent years to Russia, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Holland and many other countries, The Bohemians are all set to rock Grantham in a rare appearance for the band in the Lincolnshire area.

The show is on at The Meres on Friday, October 21 – and we have two pairs of tickets to give away.

The Bohemians take you on a high-energy roller-coaster ride of a concert, featuring the back catalogue of one of the world’s most popular and iconic rock acts of all time.

Right from the beginning you will be gripped by a bombastic, authentic audio- visual representation of Queen’s iconic Wembley ‘86 performance as The Bohemians burst on to the stage to the strains of One Vision and A Kind of Magic.

All the many fabulous Queen hits will be covered, from the early piano and harmony heavy wonders of Killer Queen and Don’t Stop Me Now, to the later, catchy pop anthems of the ‘80s.

Whether it’s Crazy Little Thing Called Love, The Show Must Go On or Bohemian Rhapsody, The Bohemians will have you on your feet, singing, dancing and clapping along in a truly memorable live re-enactment of the world’s greatest rock band.

For tickets, go to: www.guildhallartscentre.com or ring the box office on 01476 406158.

