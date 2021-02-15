Windows smashed at Grantham doctors surgery

A doctors surgery in Grantham is appealing for information after its windows were smashed over the weekend.

The patient toilets at St John's Medical Centre, on London Road, Grantham, will be out of service until further notice after staff discovered the vandalism when they arrived for work this morning (Monday).

A post on the surgery's Facebook page said: "We are very sad to have come in this morning to find damage to the property.

Windows were smashed at St John's Medical Centre in Grantham. (44417258)

"If anyone has any information regarding this incident, we would be pleased to hear from you."