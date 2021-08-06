A popular wine bar in Grantham has closed permanently.

The owners of Oscar's Wine Bar, on Guildhall Street, have announced that they will not be reopening following issues behind the scenes.

In a poignant Facebook post on Thursday, the owners thanked everyone for their support.

Oscar's Wine Bar has closed. (49957926)

In the post, which has since attracted more than 50 comments, they went on to say: "It’s with regret that we need to let all of you amazing people know that we have made the difficult decision to close Oscar’s permanently.

We have had an an awesome time in the past (almost) 6 years since taking over the bar, but issues behind the scenes have made it difficult for us to continue.

Thank you all for becoming a part of our amazing, yet dysfunctional, family. Each and every one have you have given us some of the best nights and most amazing memories.

"A special thank you to all of our bar staff and DJs who have given us all the greatest night out and attempted to keep us sane."