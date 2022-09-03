The Eden Wine Bar in Grantham has announced up coming events at the venue.

There are a number of events, as well as reoccurring nights, the bar has announced in the next few months.

Laura Church, events manager, said: "We are hoping to get people out again enjoying night life, great live music and the best food from the awesome menus we have to offer."

Next Wednesday (September 7), there is a singles night from 7pm until late. It is free entry, and there is an offer of two for £10 cocktails all night.

A singles night will be on September 7. (59044104)

Every Wednesday from 5pm, there will be a a steak night with two steaks and a bottle of wine for £25.

Steak night will be on every Wednesday. (59044098)

On Friday, September 9, there is live entertainment from singer and saxophonist Sax Jaxs performing reggae and pop favourites.

Tickets cost £10 and this includes a Caribbean style buffet. Tickets are available from the bar or call 01476 589401.

The wine bar also welcomes tribute acts from September until January.

Get ready to be transformed to the Caribbean on September 9. (59044176)

First on Friday, September 16, Arron Walker will be performing as Elvis. The winner of the European Impersonator Championships will begin performing at 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 so get your hands on them before he leaves the building!

Elvis is heading to Grantham on September 16. (59044136)

Tributes act at the Eden Wine Bar over the next few months. (59044165)

Over the next couple of months the other tribute acts include: