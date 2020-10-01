A wine bar in Grantham town centre is set to reopen under new management tonight.

The Eden Wine Bar and Restaurant, in Market Place, closed 'for good' in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before new owners were found.

Owners Thejana and Danushka Punchihewa, who alsoown The Party Balloon Shop on nearby Westgate, will welcome customers back tonight.

Eden Wine Bar is reopening tonight. (42517185)

Danushka said: "We are very excited to open our doors tonight and welcome everyone. We have bought the 'Eden Wine Bar' name as it is very popular."

The wine bar was closed early last month.

It previous owners said: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic creating uncertainty and difficult trading conditions we at The Eden have decided to close our doors as we are no longer able to offer the service and standards we have always tried to uphold."

Their Facebook announcement drew more than 200 comments from disappointed customers and former staff.

Doors are open at 5.30pm with dinner service starting from 6pm.

To pre book your table visit: www.edenhq.co.ukor call on 01476 589401 from 9am.

Walk-ins are also welcome.