A RAF Wing Commander from Grantham will take on the Dambusters Ride again this year in aid of a service charity.

In May, the RAF Benevolent Fund’s Dambusters Ride will return to the roads of Lincolnshire and Wing Commander Mike Ainsworth is encouraging cyclists to join him in raising money for the fund.

The Fund launched the cycle challenge last summer to celebrate the centenary of George ‘Johnny’ Johnson DFM, the last surviving member of Operation Chastise, also known as the Dambusters raid.

Wing Commander Mike Ainsworth cycled 5,600 miles in 2021 for the RAF Benevolent Fund and will take part in the Dambusters Ride again this year. (44333813)

The 2022 Dambusters Ride will take place as both a physical and virtual event. The physical Heritage Ride will take place on Saturday, May 14, with a 60-mile route and a 100-mile route starting and finishing at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, the home of the Dambusters.

Riders can also join the challenge virtually by cycling 60 or 100 miles anywhere in the world over the weekend of May 7 and 8.

Throughout 2021, 'super-cyclist' Mike completed the Dambusters Ride as part of his 5,600-mile challenge in tribute to the raid.

Mike, who is Acting Chief of Staff at HQ RAF Air Cadets based at RAF Cranwell, said: “Last year’s challenge was enormous fun and pushed my riding and endurance to all-new levels! It was an honour to pay tribute to the brave men who risked their lives all those years ago and when the RAF Benevolent Fund announced the Dambusters Ride would be returning in 2022, I knew I had to sign up again.

Wing Commander Mike Ainsworth will take part in this year's Dambusters Ride for the RAF Benevolent Fund. Photo: UK MoD Crown Copyright (51218651)

“Throughout my RAF career, I’ve always felt safe in the knowledge that the RAF Benevolent Fund would be there for me if times got tough. I’ve seen first-hand the incredible support they give not only to serving personnel but also to RAF veterans and their families, so it’s important for me to support the charity.”

For more information and to register for this year’s event, visit rafbf.org/ride.

The Dambusters were members of the RAF's 617 Squadron who were assembled in March 1943 to bomb three dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley. The raid, which took place on the night of May 16 and 17, involved 133 aircrew flying 19 specially adapted Lancaster bombers.

Lisa Hunt, regional fundraiser at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “The Dambusters Ride was an enormous success in 2021, raising nearly £200,000 for the fund. We want this year’s event to be even bigger, so we’re calling on our supporters and any eager cyclists to join the 2022 challenge. If you’re unable to join us in Lincolnshire for the main event on Saturday, May 14, please consider signing up for the virtual ride, which will allow you to complete your miles in any other location over the weekend of May 7 and 8 instead.”

The RAF Benevolent Fund provides financial, emotional, and practical assistance to serving and retired RAF personnel and their families. This includes grants to help with financial difficulty, free memberships for Headspace, Airplay youth clubs, and more.