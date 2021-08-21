The winner of the Lincframe Roof Trusses Limited children’s art competition has been announced.

As Lincframe design and manufacture roof trusses and floor joists for new homes, the theme was ‘design your dream home’.

The competition was for children aged two to 12 in the Grantham area. Taking the top prize of a family pass for the Savoy Cinema was Lilly Goodman aged eight.

Lilly Goodman won with this design. (50267701)

Her drawing of a dream home wasn’t just a home for her, it was also an animal sanctuary that would house lots of animals she would like to rescue, including rabbits, cats, dogs, reptiles, and insects including bees.

Her design also included living accommodation for herself where she could live and care for her animals.

Lincframe director Dan Hart said: “The response we have had to the competition is amazing, and there are some very good entries from a wide age range. Some could be the architects of the future.

“Due to this success we hope to run another competition like this soon”.