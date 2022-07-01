Grantham College has expressed its pride in its students after confirming the winners of a recent brickwork competition.

Last week, the final two builds in the College's 'Build of the Year' competition battled it out on the Brickwork department's Instagram page, with a winning pair emerging.

David Ambrose-Leigh and Kacper Nowomiejski, creators of the winning design, were crowned the winners by father and son business owners of S&J Building and Decorating Services, who sponsored the competition.

Winners David Ambrose-Leigh and Kacper Nowomiejski with the father and son business owners of S and J Building and Decorating Services. (57674044)

Luke Smith, and Alex Beck were runners up in the competition.

Tony Lee, bricklaying technician at Grantham College, said: "We are so proud of our students and we cannot wait to see how they progress in the coming years whilst at Grantham College.

"This Build of the Year 2022 is the first in house competition we have held, and with its popularity, we are already making plans for next year's competition.

David and Kacper joined with runners up Luke Smith and Alex Beck. (57674041)

"With the influx of new students starting in September, we cannot wait to see what talent our new students have to offer, and fully expect next year's stakes to be higher, and we are even talking about expanding the competition across all levels."

Tony praised S&J Building and Decorating Services for their help in sponsoring the competition.

He continued: "They were a tremendous help, and were eager to come down and speak to our students and learn all about our College and practices. Working with local businesses like S&J is so critical to our future goals.

"As businesses like S&J rely on our hard work to train the tradesmen and women of tomorrow, with the business owner's son, Jayden, planning to join on our new planned Plastering course starting this September."