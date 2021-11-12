The winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 have been announced at a glittering awards ceremony this evening.

After months of anticipation, the finalists, main partners, category and associate sponsors, judges and guests gathered at UK Arena, Allington, to celebrate all that is great about business in the Grantham area.

This evening's event was hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior. The winners in 11 categories each took home beautiful trophies made by Grantham-based company Viking Signs.

Addressing the audience before the awards were presented, Iliffe Media's chief revenue officer Ricky Allan said: "After a somewhat challenging 18 months, it's fair to say that there has never been a more important time to recognise those that play such a leading role in our local economy.

"Tonight is all about celebrating the best of business in our community and celebrating the achievements of some of the incredible businesses in and around Grantham.

"Those achievements mean more this year than they ever have before. The past 18 months have been unimaginably difficult. Every person, business and organisation has been affected by the pandemic.

"But the fact we are all here tonight is testament to your resilience, innovation and hard work. In the worst of times, you didn’t just survive, you thrived. For that you should be incredibly proud so please give yourselves a huge round of applause."

During the ceremony itself, videos produced by Leo Media, were shown throughout the presentation giving guests a flavour of each business or individual and why they deserved to be finalists.

The winners were:

Best New Start-Up: Grantham Gardening

Highly commended: Duke's Tyres and Melody Music Rooms.

Best Social Enterprise: Harrowby United Football Club

Highly commended: Community Books and inspire+

Business Innovation: inspire+

Highly commended: Codesky Web Agency and Property Video Solutions

Business of the Year: BGB Engineering Ltd

Highly commended: The Prestige Hair & Beauty Salon and Codesky Web Agency

Businessperson of the Year: James Rudge - MD Jewellers

Highly commended: Jason Price - Price & Son Funeral Directors

Customer Care: Farrow Friends

Highly commended: Price & Son Funeral Directors and Laundry Lils

Employee of the Year: Kate Pitcher - WCF Chandlers

Highly commended: Sasha Castell-Smith - inspire+ and Georgia Shepherd - Mint Live

Employer of the Year: Moy Park

Highly commended: Mint Live Group and WCF Chandlers

Great Taste: Emily's Kitchen

Highly commended: Sweet Bee Bakes and The Red Lion

The John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year: Kays of Grantham

Highly commended: Enhance Beauty and Tailored Hair

Manufacturing & Engineering: Iconic Engineering Solutions

Highly commended: BGB Engineering and Moy Park Grantham

Judges Prestige Award: Harrowby United Football Club

With thanks to our sponsors, without whom the event could not go-ahead and be such a success.

