Winners of the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards are revealed
We are delighted to announce the winners in the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2022.
The gala awards event was held tonight (Friday) at Arena UK in Allington, in front of a packed audience of finalists, sponsors, award judges and guests, all gathered to find out who would be going home with a trophy..
The event was hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire host Melvyn Prior, who invited winners up to the glittering stage to collect their bespoke awards, made by Viking Signs in partnership with Iconic Engineering Solutions.
The winners and runners-up were:
Apprentice of the Year
Winner: Declan Parks - Scots Hair Design
Runners-up: Chloe Hudson - Enhance Beauty and Jake Moore - BGB
Best New Start-Up
Winner: Belvoir Vets
Runners-up: Hayes Theatre and All Day Play
Best Social Enterprise
Winner: Grantham Poverty Concern
Runners-up: Community Books and Inspire+
Business Innovation
Winner: Plots and Plans Go Eco
Runners-up: Absolutely Barkers and Moy Park Grantham
Business of the Year
Winner: Four Seasons Future Planning
Runners-up: Able Training Support Ltd and Price & Son Funeral Directors
Businessperson of the Year
Winner: Dean Harrison - Angel & Royal
Runners-up: Jade Mullin - Jade Mullin Academy and Rebecca Shepherd - Trax Media Co
Customer Care
Winner: Beauty Within by Vanessa
Runners-up: RISA UK and Angel & Royal
Employee of the Year
Winner: Charlotte Carratt - WCF Chandlers
Runners-up: Jake Bilton - Crimson Kings (Midlands) Ltd and Sian Farmer - WCF Chandlers
Employer of the Year
Winner: WCF Chandlers
Runners-up: Laundrylils and Scots Hair Design
Environmental Champion
Winner: BGB
Runners-up: Moy Park and Peacock Farm
John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year
Winner: Enhance Beauty
Runners-up: Belvoir Vets and Kays of Grantham
Judges Prestige Award
Winner: Peacock Farm
Journal editor Marie Bond said: "Huge congratulations go to all our finalists. Our local business community is part of what makes Grantham great and it's a real privilege to be able to celebrate and share their accomplishments.
"Thanks again to the event's sponsors and panel of judges – tonight would not have been possible without you."
- A 24-page souvenir special will be included in next week's Journal, and at www.granthamjournal.co.uk from Friday.