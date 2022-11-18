Winners of the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards are revealed

We are delighted to announce the winners in the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2022.

The gala awards event was held tonight (Friday) at Arena UK in Allington, in front of a packed audience of finalists, sponsors, award judges and guests, all gathered to find out who would be going home with a trophy..

The event was hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire host Melvyn Prior, who invited winners up to the glittering stage to collect their bespoke awards, made by Viking Signs in partnership with Iconic Engineering Solutions.

Grantham Journal Business Awards (53030042)

The winners and runners-up were:

Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Declan Parks - Scots Hair Design

Runners-up: Chloe Hudson - Enhance Beauty and Jake Moore - BGB

Best New Start-Up

Winner: Belvoir Vets

Runners-up: Hayes Theatre and All Day Play

Best Social Enterprise

Winner: Grantham Poverty Concern

Runners-up: Community Books and Inspire+

Business Innovation

Winner: Plots and Plans Go Eco

Runners-up: Absolutely Barkers and Moy Park Grantham

Business of the Year

Winner: Four Seasons Future Planning

Runners-up: Able Training Support Ltd and Price & Son Funeral Directors

Businessperson of the Year

Winner: Dean Harrison - Angel & Royal

Runners-up: Jade Mullin - Jade Mullin Academy and Rebecca Shepherd - Trax Media Co

Customer Care

Winner: Beauty Within by Vanessa

Runners-up: RISA UK and Angel & Royal

Employee of the Year

Winner: Charlotte Carratt - WCF Chandlers

Runners-up: Jake Bilton - Crimson Kings (Midlands) Ltd and Sian Farmer - WCF Chandlers

Employer of the Year

Winner: WCF Chandlers

Runners-up: Laundrylils and Scots Hair Design

Environmental Champion

Winner: BGB

Runners-up: Moy Park and Peacock Farm

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year

Winner: Enhance Beauty

Runners-up: Belvoir Vets and Kays of Grantham

Judges Prestige Award

Winner: Peacock Farm

Sponsors of the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards (60760339)

Journal editor Marie Bond said: "Huge congratulations go to all our finalists. Our local business community is part of what makes Grantham great and it's a real privilege to be able to celebrate and share their accomplishments.

"Thanks again to the event's sponsors and panel of judges – tonight would not have been possible without you."