Winners of the 2023 Grantham Journal Business Awards are revealed
We are delighted to announce the winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2023.
The awards were held tonight (Friday) at Arena UK, Allington, in front of a filled room of finalists, sponsors, judges and guests.
Graham Newton, news editor of the Grantham Journal, said: “It was a great night to see Grantham businesses come together and celebrate all that they do.
“It’s been a pleasure for the paper to host once again and we thank everyone for coming.”
The winners and runners-up were:
Apprentice of the Year:
Winner: Chloe Hudson - Enhance Beauty
Runners-up: Adam Egnar of Belvoir Group and Sam Letchworth of Iconic Engineering Solutions
Best New Start-Up:
Winner: Holland Cabinetry
Runners-up: Together Bridal and Vale Clearances
Best Social Enterprise:
Winner: Harrowby United Football Club
Runners-up: Community Books and Grantham Poverty Concern
Business Innovation:
Winner: Harlaxton Engineering
Runners-up: Peacock Farm and Cocktail Companion
Business of the Year:
Winner: PVS Media
Runners-up: Iconic Engineering Solutions and The Prestige Hair and Beauty Salon
Businessperson of the Year:
Winner: Chris Spibey - Vale Clearances
Runners-up: Joshua Stainsby of Stainsby Electrical Contractors and Luke Adams of Tap and Tonic
Customer Care:
Winner: Deborah Wylie - Honey Legal
Runners-up: Four Seasons Future Planning and The Boutique
Employee of the Year:
Winner: Carly French - Belvoir Lettings
Runners-up: Declan Parkes of Scots Hair Design and Karen Tholen of Belvoir Vets.
Employer of the Year
Winner: Crimson Kings
Runners-up: Harlaxton Engineering Services
Environmental Champion
Winner: Vale Clearances
Runners-up: Peacock Farm
John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year
Winner: PVS Media
Runners-up: Belvoir Vets and Scots Hair Design
Made Smarter Digital Manufacturer of the Year
Winner: Jig UK Ltd
Judges Prestige Award
Winner: Vale Clearances