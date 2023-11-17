Winners of the 2023 Grantham Journal Business Awards are revealed

We are delighted to announce the winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2023.

The awards were held tonight (Friday) at Arena UK, Allington, in front of a filled room of finalists, sponsors, judges and guests.

Graham Newton, news editor of the Grantham Journal, said: “It was a great night to see Grantham businesses come together and celebrate all that they do.

Grantham Journal Business Awards 2018

“It’s been a pleasure for the paper to host once again and we thank everyone for coming.”

The winners and runners-up were:

Apprentice of the Year:

Winner: Chloe Hudson - Enhance Beauty

Runners-up: Adam Egnar of Belvoir Group and Sam Letchworth of Iconic Engineering Solutions

Best New Start-Up:

Winner: Holland Cabinetry

Runners-up: Together Bridal and Vale Clearances

Best Social Enterprise:

Winner: Harrowby United Football Club

Runners-up: Community Books and Grantham Poverty Concern

Business Innovation:

Winner: Harlaxton Engineering

Runners-up: Peacock Farm and Cocktail Companion

Business of the Year:

Winner: PVS Media

Runners-up: Iconic Engineering Solutions and The Prestige Hair and Beauty Salon

Businessperson of the Year:

Winner: Chris Spibey - Vale Clearances

Runners-up: Joshua Stainsby of Stainsby Electrical Contractors and Luke Adams of Tap and Tonic

Customer Care:

Winner: Deborah Wylie - Honey Legal

Runners-up: Four Seasons Future Planning and The Boutique

Employee of the Year:

Winner: Carly French - Belvoir Lettings

Runners-up: Declan Parkes of Scots Hair Design and Karen Tholen of Belvoir Vets.

Employer of the Year

Winner: Crimson Kings

Runners-up: Harlaxton Engineering Services

Environmental Champion

Winner: Vale Clearances

Runners-up: Peacock Farm

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year

Winner: PVS Media

Runners-up: Belvoir Vets and Scots Hair Design

Made Smarter Digital Manufacturer of the Year

Winner: Jig UK Ltd

Judges Prestige Award

Winner: Vale Clearances