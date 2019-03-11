Winners scoop thousands in LotterySK

Lucky players of LotterySK have won over £36,000 since it started in October.

Recent cash winners included supporters of Grantham Canal and Trust House Lincolnshire.

As well as giving players the chance to win a £25,000 jackpot each week, Lottery SK helps local good

causes, who receive 60p for every £1 ticket sold.

South Kesteven District Council deputylLeader Coun Kelham Cooke, said: “The response to LotterySK

has been amazing and it’s wonderful to see the number and breadth of good causes which will benefit from ticket sales every single week.

“Residents are signing up for weeks of tickets at a time, which confirms the generosity I know we have in this district.

“We will soon see how the lottery funds generated are working within the community. The more tickets sold, the more money good causes receive.”

The latest charities to be approved include Grantham Youth Bowling Club and 2nd Grantham St Wulfram’s Scout Group.

The next draw is on Saturday 16 March. For tickets - or to register as a good cause – visit www.lotterysk.co.uk