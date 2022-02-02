The district council's lottery scheme LotterySK has hit a purple patch with a number of players winning prizes of £250 since December.

A ticket supporting the LotterySK Community Fund, which provides grants to local projects, kicked off the winning streak with the first £250 win in South Kesteven District Council’s community lottery.

Two weeks later, two supporters of Blackstones Junior Football Club each won £250.

Throughout January, other winners have included supporters of Grantham-based sports charity inspire+, 2nd Stamford Town Scouts, Stamford’s The Mutts Nutts, Grantham Museum, and Caythorpe and the Ancaster Medical Equipment Trust.

Their good fortune has brought the LotterySK's total prize money to £113,425 since it launched in 2018.

Any tickets bought before February 26 will also have a chance of winning a £1,000 Sainsbury's gift voucher.

One of Grantham's longest community groups, Grantham Operatic Society, has become the latest good cause to sign up to the lottery.

Nominated causes receive 50p for every £1 ticket sold, which is more than twice the amount raised by the National Lottery.

Another 10p from each ticket sale goes to the SK Community Fund, which means that 60 per cent of each £1 ticket goes to support good causes in South Kesteven.

More information on tickets can be found at https://www.lotterysk.co.uk/