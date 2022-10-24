The winning sunflower in a rotary challenge stood at almost 10 feet in height.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary presented certificates and prize money to the winners of this year's Sunflower Challenge on Thursday October 20.

This was done at the organisation's latest club meeting by president Irvin Metcalf. The challenge raised over £600.

From left: Joanne Ferguson, Roger Graves, David, Tony, Irvin Metcalf. (60184211)

Irvin said: "The Sunflower Challenge 2022 was a great success raising over £600 for our club contribution to Ukrainian refugees.

"We will be running the challenge in 2023."

The competition winners, Tony and David from TESS, received £25 for their sunflower, which was a whopping nine feet and eleven inches tall.

The winning sunflower was one inch shy of 10 feet. (60184207)

Roger Graves took home £20 for second place with a plant measuring nine feet and four inches.

Joanne Ferguson came third and received £15, with her sunflower standing at eight feet and eight inches.