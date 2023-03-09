'Winter wonderland' pictured across Grantham
Published: 17:00, 09 March 2023
Journal readers have sent in their snowy pictures as the cold weather sweeps across town.
Across the area, snow has started to settle in some areas as snowflakes started to fall last night (Wednesday) and continue into today.
People from across Grantham and the surrounding area have sent in their snowy pictures.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice.
It is predicted to snow again tomorrow (Friday).