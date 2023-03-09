Journal readers have sent in their snowy pictures as the cold weather sweeps across town.

Across the area, snow has started to settle in some areas as snowflakes started to fall last night (Wednesday) and continue into today.

People from across Grantham and the surrounding area have sent in their snowy pictures.

A picturesque dog in the snow. Photo: Liz Gidd (62899003)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of snow and ice.

Emma Louise's dog in the snow. (62898971)

Nugget the dog enjoying the snow. Photo: Odeyne Oidee (62899000)

Twelve-week-old Narla experiencing snow for the first time. Photo: Siobhan Quinn (62899006)

The children at Dancing Daffodils Childminding in Grantham got to play with snow inside and make some snowmen. Photo: Sarah Watson (62899009)

Isabel Wyatt's dogs playing in a 'winter wonderland'. (62899012)

Samantha Poole's daughter Wren who is a 'ittle pink marshmallow' in the snow. (62899015)

Elvis Stooke's lit up unicorn in his front garden, surrounded by snow. (62899018)

A snowy pup in the snow. Photo: Justina Kauneckaite (62899021)

Brandy the dog enjoying the snow in the fields. Photo: Kerry Dobson (62899024)

A walk in the falling snow. Photo: Leon Mapletoft (62899027)

Martina Baker's dog Max enjoying the snow in Great Gonerby. (62898976)

Deer spotted in Little Bytham. Photo: Lisa Hill (62898979)

Deer near Bellmount Tower. Photo: Graham Brown (62898982)

Hayley Copus-Head heading out in the snow. (62898985)

A snowman dressed up for the wrong weather. Photo: Alaute Trimakene (62898988)

A snowman built from the snow. Photo: Raimanda Chester (62898991)

Children enjoying the snow in the garden. Photo: Tara Zachowicz (62898994)

Snow fallen on some plants. Photo: Vida Vidaite (62898997)

It is predicted to snow again tomorrow (Friday).