"Without compassionate and open-minded customers the market is under threat."

A former baker who now sells nuts, cereals and other wholefoods on Grantham Market has called for more support from residents.

Ryan Hull, 35, runs Nutty Wholefoods, and has been selling nuts, dried fruit, healthy snacks, cereals and confectionery on markets for six years.

His stall is being showcased as part of a Journal series of features to support Grantham Market.

Originally from Oakham, Rutland, Ryan has a regular stall at Grantham Market. He also trades in Bingham, Oakham and Uppingham.

Before he took over the stall from a friend, Ryan was a baker in an old family bakery in Uppingham.

He said: "I took over the stall because I had a keen interest in nutrition, healthy eating and ethical food production, particularly influenced by studying sports science at university and being involved in sport and exercise."

Ryan's ambition is to set up shops in numerous towns, and is currently progressing with an updated website, so that his customers can order produce online.

When asked what his favourite part about being on the market was, he said: "I thoroughly enjoy conversing with customers and gaining their perspectives on life.

"The best thing about trading on markets is going to different places and meeting all types of people, while immersing myself in the community. Learning the history and present character of towns is also rewarding.

"I very much like Grantham and look forward to going there every week."

Ryan believes that Grantham has "lots of potential" to thrive again, noting the town's "pleasant social atmosphere, and significant historical character".

He continued: "In contrast to many deteriorated towns, we must strive to assert the conservation of heritage and promote Grantham's assets.

"Communal and bureaucratic assertion is essential in making progress. Ideally, more traders on the market would make it more appealing.

"However, without the support of local inhabitants, and if visitors aren't attracted to the town, then a significant customer base is not sustained, therefore a declining state of options on the market.

"Without compassionate and open-minded customers the market is under threat."

Ryan said that he does not think he can "attribute any blame to the council" over the current state of the market.

"Many remaining customers have seen a lot of traders leave with very few replacements," he added. "They comment on the former prowess and appeal of Grantham market, now it is referred to with an essence of sorrow.

"It is not the reputation of the town or the present demographic, but possibly lack of support from locals that may have added to the decline.

"For example, every week I hear "I haven't been down to the market for years, ain't much 'ere"."

Find out more about Ryan's business at: www.nuttyswholefoods.com.

You can also find him on Grantham Market every weekend.