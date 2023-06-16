A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

Lincolnshire Police arrested the woman outside the Guildhall in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, on Wednesday, June 14.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers arrested a 36-year-old-woman in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham on June 14 on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

“This follows an investigation into a report of fraud which happened in May.

“The investigation is ongoing and the woman has been bailed, with conditions.”