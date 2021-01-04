A woman has called for something to be done about a section of road prone to flooding after she slipped and fell on Christmas Day.

The 60-year-old was walking with her husband along Trent Road, in Grantham, at around 7.40am, on her way to work.

As she reached the entrance to MKM Building Supplies she was forced to edge around a large, deep puddle at its entrance. As she did so, she slipped on a section that had frozen over and landed flat on her back.

Flooding in Trent Road, Grantham. (43753534)

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “It was black ice so we didn’t see it. We were trying to walk around the water.

“There’s often water on that bit of the road and it goes over both sides of the footpath. Someone needs to improve that area so that it’s not a danger to people. It could have been worse if it had been someone older than me who fell.

“It’s bad enough for people walking there, but even people in cars have to drive into the middle of the road.”

As her husband struggled to help her on to her feet, a woman in a passing car stopped, jumped out and helped.

Despite the pain, the injured woman carried on to work but by the afternoon she was nauseous and the pain had worsened. Concerned she might have fractured her spine, she went to the urgent treatment centre at Grantham Hospital for a check-up.

Thankfully, the extent of her injuries were muscle damage and bruising. However, the pain has prevented her from returning to work.

She is grateful to the woman who stopped to help after her fall. She said: “She helped pick me up and offered to drive me to work. It’s nice to think that some people care about others.”

A highways boss at Lincolnshire County Council told the Journal that recent attempts to clear drains have not resolved the problem and claims further work is planned.

County highways manager Richard Fenwick said: “I’m sorry to hear that a resident has had a fall whilst trying to avoid standing water on one of our roads.

“After periods of heavy or prolonged rain, water is slow to drain away in this area of Trent Road, and it can cause carriageway flooding. To help prevent this, we jetted and cleared all the drains earlier this year.

“However, this hasn’t completely solved the problem and we’ve got more work planned in this area to try and improve the drainage here.”