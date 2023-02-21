A 70-year-old woman who broke her wrist and ankle cannot understand why she has to travel an extra 26 miles for a follow-up hospital appointment.

Jane Pick, who lives near Stoke Rochford, tripped in her garden and then heard a “crack”.

Her friend took her to Grantham Hospital where she was treated at the fracture clinic.

A few days later, she was sent a letter that her follow-up appointment would take place at Lincoln County Hospital.

Due to her broken ankle, she is unable to drive to her appointment so Jane enquired with various taxi companies in the area and was quoted a range of prices for journeys from £100 up to £300.

Jane said: “I can’t get up at the minute. I’m sat here seeing my ankles throbbing and they look horrendous.

“They [Grantham Hospital] were extremely good and pulled it back in shape for me.

“Two days later when I got the letter I didn’t even look where it [the appointment] was and then when I saw it was Lincoln I said it was ridiculous.

“Who the heck wants to go all that way? It would be a waste of money for such a short time.

"Something ought to be done about it as there are a lot of people older like me who will find it more difficult to go to the appointments.

“I can look after myself but when you get older you do get stressed about these sorts of things.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) oversees Grantham and District Hospital, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital Boston.

A spokesperson for ULHT said: “Unfortunately we can’t comment on individual cases, however, we would urge any patients that have concerns about transportation to their appointment to speak to us as soon as possible to discuss potential options.

“As a trust, our services are split across four sites and due to the footprint of our fracture clinics we have a higher number of appointments available at Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital Boston.

“Appointments are offered at Grantham, but there can be clinical reasons that may require the patient attends either Lincoln County or Pilgrim Hospitals.”