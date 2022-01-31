A woman accused of kicking and hitting a horse has pleaded not guilty.

Sarah Moulds, 37, of Oakham Road, Somerby, appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday, January 31).

It was the first hearing in a prosecution case brought by the RSPCA, following an incident in November at The Drift in Gunby, Lincolnshire, in which a grey pony called Bruce was allegedly subjected to "unnecessary suffering".

Sarah Moulds arrives at The Boston Courthouse, Lincolnshire, where she has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty by the RSPCA after she was filmed appearing to punch and kick a horse. Photo: PA

Moulds is accused of kicking and hitting the horse, and not protecting an animal for which she was responsible from pain, suffering and injury.

During today's hearing, a solicitor acting on her behalf said his client was trying to reprimand the horse and said tying it to a trailer would have been bad practice.

The incident was captured on camera during a meet of the Cottesmore Hunt.

Moulds, a former primary school teacher, elected to have a trial at crown court.

She was bailed until the next hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on February 28.