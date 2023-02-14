A date for sentencing has been set for a woman accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a hamster.

Emma Suzanne Parker, of Belvoir Gardens, Great Gonerby, pleaded guilty in December to one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by an act / failure to act.

Parker is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on March 8 for sentencing.

She had been due to appear at crown court on January 13 for sentencing but the case was removed from the list due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

Parker's case was first heard at Boston Magistrates' Court in November where she stood accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal – a white hamster called Mr Nibbles – by stabbing, hitting and cutting the animal with a knife between May 1, 2022, and May 31, 2022 in the vicinity of her home.