A Grantham woman has been fined after pleading guilty to assaulting two police officers.

Lauren Austin, aged 30, of Dexter Avenue, Grantham, admitted assault by beating the two officers, a man and a woman, in Grantham on January 26.

Austin was fined £184 yesterday when she appeared before Lincoln magistrates.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £74.

But magistrates did not order any compensation to be paid as Austin did not cause any injuries.