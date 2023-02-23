Home   News   Article

Grantham woman admits assaulting two police officers

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:00, 23 February 2023

A Grantham woman has been fined after pleading guilty to assaulting two police officers.

Lauren Austin, aged 30, of Dexter Avenue, Grantham, admitted assault by beating the two officers, a man and a woman, in Grantham on January 26.

Austin was fined £184 yesterday when she appeared before Lincoln magistrates.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court (58607570)
She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £74.

But magistrates did not order any compensation to be paid as Austin did not cause any injuries.

