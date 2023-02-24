A woman has been fined after she admitted assaulting two police officers in Grantham.

Lauren Austin is one of numerous Grantham area defendants to appear before Lincolnshire magistrates recently. These are the results from recent magistrates’ courts in the area.

Lauren Austin, aged 30, of Dexter Avenue, Grantham, admitted assault by beating two police officers, a man and a woman, in Grantham on January 26. Austin was fined £184 when she appeared before Lincoln magistrates. She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £74. But magistrates did not order any compensation to be paid as Austin did not cause any injuries.

Herman St Marie, aged 34, of Thames Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to indecent behaviour at Grantham Police Station on January 22, 2023, by making offensive, derogatory or sexual comment to a police officer . St Marie was fined £50. No costs were ordered.

Jamie Sumner, aged 21, of Warmington Avenue, Grantham, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis in Grantham on September 14, 2022. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £32 and costs of £85. The court ordered the cannabis to be destroyed.

Daniel Briggs, aged 23, of Sixth Avenue, Grantham, was given a hospital order after he admitted assault by beating of a police officer and a detention officer at Grantham Police Station on August 27, 2022. He also admitted causing damage valued at less than £5,000 to a custody cell at Grantham Police Station on the same date.

David Lilley, aged 44, of Brook Street, Grantham, is accused of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a wooden baton, in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse on August 16, 2022. The case was adjourned until March 7.

Dale Moore, aged 30, of Hobart Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to the theft of meat products valued at £30 from Tesco Express in Grantham on January 9, 2023. Moore was handed a communityorder, including drug rehabilitation. Compensation of £30 was also ordered.

Anghel Ilie-Laurentiu, aged 32, of Grantley Street, Grantham, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on January 29, 2023. A breath test measured 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Ilie-Laurentiu was banned from driving for three years and was handed a community order to do 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Stanislaw Grden, aged 39, of Lymn Court, Grantham, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Wharf Road, Grantham, on January 28, 2023. A breath test measured 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Grden was banned from driving for 26 months and handed a community order to do 120 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Francis O’Connor, aged 63, of East Avenue, Grantham was found guilty in his absence of driving while disqualified on November 24, 2022, in Harrowby Lane, Grantham, and driving without insurance on the same date. A warrant for his arrest without bail was ordered.

Marcin Chlopek, aged 41, of Dryden Close, Grantham, pleaded guilty to drink driving on Dryden Close, Grantham, on January 18, 2023.

A breath test measured 47

microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Chlopek was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £450. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £180 and costs of £85.

John Hill, aged 65, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham, had his driving licence endorsed with 10 points and was fined £120 for failing to provide a specimen of urine at Grantham Police Station on January 22, 2022 after being suspected of a driving offence. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48.

Jacob Lawson, aged 22, of High Street, Welbourn, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in Grantham on January 24, 2023, when suspected of a driving offence. Lawson was banned from driving for 18 months and handed a community order to do 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £114, but no costs.

Ryan Harrington, aged 27, of Scarsdale Way, Grantham, pleaded guilty to drug driving on Swingbridge Road, Grantham, on November 4, 2022. The proportion of delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol was 5.2 micrograms in one litre of blood exceeding the prescribed limit. Harrington was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £120. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48.