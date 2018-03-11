Woman airlifted to hospital after four-vehicle crash on A17 near Cranwell

Have your say

A woman in her forties was airlifted to hospital yesterday following a crash involving four vehicles on the A17.

Police closed the road at Byards Leap near Cranwell following the collision at 2.20pm. The woman was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre at Nottingham with serious injuries.

The vehicles involved were a white Renault private ambulance, a green Land Rover Discovery, a grey Isuzu and a green Nissan Micra.

Anyone who was in the area around this time and saw the collision is asked to contact police and leave details on 101.