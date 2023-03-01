A woman from Croxton Kerrial and her 17-month-old dog will be competing at Crufts next week.

Sarah Fenby will be competing with Seven, a Belgian Shepherd dog, next Friday (March 10) alongside other pastoral and working dog breeds.

Seven and Sarah have a little bit more preparation to do ahead of next week's competition, but Sarah is "excited to be taking her to the greatest dog show in the world".

Sarah (left) with Seven. Photo: Sarah Fenby (62728220)

Sarah said: "Seven would class herself as a sports dog.

"Seven isn't herding animals or chasing down bad guys but she has lots of skills and loves training and being active and she is often travelling up and down the country with me and comes to work with me almost every day.

"There is a misconception around show dogs that they lead really dull lives standing still and being constantly groomed and it's nice to show people that isn't true and that dogs can have huge amounts of fun and be show dogs.

Seven, a Belgian Shepherd Dog. Photo: Sarah Fenby (62728060)

"She is such a well rounded dog that even at such a young age I am excited to be taking her to the greatest dog show in the world to stand against some showing giants!

"I'd love to come home with a red rosette, but there's plenty of stiff competition with over 24,000 dogs entered overall, but as long as she has fun that's all that matters to me."

If Seven wins her class, she will compete for Best Bitch against other female class winners.

Seven, a Belgian Shepherd Dog. Photo: Sarah Fenby (62728065)

The Best Dog and Best Bitch then go head to head for the crown of Best of Breed.

The Best of Breed then compete against other Best of Breed winners.

The judging will be shown on live TV every evening next week and the winner of each group will then go through to the Best in Show final on the evening of Sunday, March 12.

Seven, a Belgian Shepherd Dog. Photo: Sarah Fenby (62728076)

Last year, Seven's aunt won Best of Breed and her grandad won Best Veteran in Breed, so "we are hoping to do her breeders proud", added Sarah.

Sarah said: "Of course she [Seven] has no idea what all the fuss is about or how amazingly her family did last year and she'll take it all in her stride.

"Me? I'm just going to try my best not to fall over in the ring or forget anything!"

After Crufts, Sarah's focus will be on agility and taking Seven to competitions ahead of the summer alongside her training.

The pair will then work towards the Para Agility World Championships in late August.

Sarah competed in last year's competition with her dog Voghera, and also in 2019 with her dog Karma.

She added: "That that seems so far away so who knows what will happen between now and then.

"She [Seven] is very talented but also young and inexperienced, so this summer will be all about building confidence and having lots of fun in the ring."