A Croxton Kerrial woman and her two four-legged friends are set to return to the Para Agility World Championships.

Sarah Fenby will be travelling to the Netherlands with four-year-old dog Gambler and one-year-old dog Seven for the championships.

Sarah competed in the championships last year with Gambler in Italy where unfortunately they didn’t win a medal but “he ran really well and coped with the atmosphere”, said Sarah.

Sarah Fenby will be competing with dogs Gambler and Seven.

She added: “I'm also taking my youngest dog Seven.

“This will be a huge event for her and a fantastic opportunity to experience running in a big atmosphere over world championship courses.

Seven competing.

“It would be phenomenal to win a medal with her but realistically I just want her to enjoy the experience and hope that it makes us more competitive in the future when she is a little more mature.”

Although it is her third time competing in the championships, her goals for the event have “changed considerably”, said Sarah.

She added: “In May, I discovered I had a lung tumour which needed removing.

“The surgery was performed at the end of July and it wasn't viable for keyhole surgery, so I was opened up for a thoracotomy and lobectomy and have a lot of healing left to do, so we've missed a lot of really important prep.

Gambler competing in the UK.

“I tried a few test runs at The Kennel Club International Agility Festival two weeks ago and was really worried if I'd be strong enough to travel and compete, but I'm getting stronger every day and I'm pleased to say I've been signed off to travel and we're going to give it everything we've got and hope for a little bit of luck on the day!”

Gambler competing in Italy in 2022.

The Para Agility World Championships are being held alongside the IMCA World Championships in Hellendoorn, Netherlands, from August 31, until September 3.

Sarah and her dogs will be leaving tomorrow (Monday) for a 1,000 mile round trip.

She would like to thank Webster's Natural Dog Food from Stamford, Splash Doggy from Barkstone, REC Veterinary Physiotherapy and Active Silver for their support and help.