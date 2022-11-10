The case against a woman accused of stabbing and cutting a hamster has been sent to crown court for trial.

Emma Suzanne Parker, of Belvoir Gardens, Great Gonerby, is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal – a white hamster called Mr Nibbles – by stabbing, hitting and cutting the animal with a knife between May 1, 2022, and May 31, 2022 in the vicinity of her home.

The case was heard at Boston Magistrates' Court this week and will next be heard at Lincoln Crown Court.

Boston Magistrates' Court (58789293)

Miss Parker has been given unconditional bail until the next court date.

A spokesperson for the magistrates' court said two dogs from the property were given up to the RSPCA under section 20 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006 "with an order for their disposal otherwise than by way of sale".