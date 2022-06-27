A Grantham woman has been arrested following a video of her allegedly eating a hamster.

Lincolnshire Police arrested the woman on Thursday, June 23, following an investigation led by the RSPCA.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We have arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of cruelty to animals following a distressing video which was posted on social media depicting an act involving a hamster.

The woman who allegedly killed and ate the hamster. (57539040)

"She has been released under investigation, and we will continue to support the RSPCA with their investigation."

The woman who was arrested allegedly ate the hamster in exchange for drugs.

The police are continuing their investigations following this incident.

If you need to report anything to Lincolnshire Police, you can contact them on 101.