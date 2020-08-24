Police have arrested a woman following an alleged assault on a member of staff at the McDonald's restaurant on Thursday night.

Police say they are investigating an incident at the restaurant on Bridge End Road.

The 21-year-old woman who was arrested has since been released under investigation.

Police have arrested a woman in connection with an alleged assault at McDonald's. (41159781)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We are investigating an incident which occurred at McDonald's, Bridge End Road, Grantham, on August 20 at around 8.30pm whereby an assault took place."

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 276 of August 21.

