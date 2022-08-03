Police arrested a woman on suspicion of drug-driving after reports she fled the scene of a crash and travelled down the M1 with her children in the car.

Officers were called to Squires Grove, Bingham, after reports a woman who was believed to be intoxicated had driven off following a collision at around 6.15pm on Monday (August 1).

The vehicle was quickly found heading south, using roadside cameras on the A453 and the M1, and officers shared information with colleagues in Leicestershire and Northamptonshire.

Police (58077336)

Nottinghamshire Police’s road policing team followed the vehicle for four junctions before bringing it to a stop at junction 20.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

Pc Jon Pinnick, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It was an excellent piece of police work involving multiple officers, the control room and our colleagues in neighbouring forces to locate, safely pursue and stop this vehicle.

“It really should go without saying but driving while under the influence of drugs is extremely dangerous and should never happen for any reason.

“As with drink-driving, drug-driving can cost lives, which is why we will always take robust action against anyone found to have committed this offence.

“If anyone suspects that someone could be driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we’d ask that they call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."