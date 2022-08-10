Home   News   Article

Woman arrested over break-in at Starbucks in Grantham Station

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 15:51, 10 August 2022
 | Updated: 15:52, 10 August 2022

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a break-in at a coffee shop.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a break-in at the Starbucks coffee shop at Grantham train station this morning (Wednesday) at 6.21am.

This came after reports of a break-in overnight at the coffee shop.

Starbucks at Grantham Station. Image via Google Streetview (58565534)
British Transport Police confirmed that a 37-year-old woman had been arrested in connection to the incident and that enquiries were ongoing.

The Starbucks store was closed this morning as a result, but has since reopened.

It is not known what was stolen, but a police spokesperson confirmed that "a notifiable of burglary has been recorded", and that the British Transport Police had jurisdiction as the offence took place within the train station building.

