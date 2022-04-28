A Grantham woman has appealed for a good Samaritan who can help her get to choir rehearsals after she moved away.

Jo Westwood, 51, from Grantham has recently moved back to the town from the Sleaford area, but this has left her separated from her choir which is a massive help to her mental health.

Originally from Grantham, Jo lived in Sleaford for eight years and returned to her hometown in December to be closer to family and live in a home that better suits her needs, as she suffers from COPD, a respiratory disease.

Jo Westwood. (56336868)

Jo has also suffered with mental health issues for her entire adult life, but found a positive release three years ago, when she joined the Take Note Choir, who sing in Helpringham Village Hall on Tuesday evenings.

The choir, set up by Chelsey Bamford, sing modern songs and often perform charity concerts. The group was also established to promote positive mental wellbeing.

In the four months since moving, Jo has been unable to attend rehearsals as she cannot drive and has suffered from mental health issues, recently spending 10 days in a crisis centre.

She still keeps in contact with her friends in the choir via social media, and said that they had been "very supportive".

One of Jo's friends, Lesley, even looked after Jo's two dogs, as she did not want to put them in a kennel.

On Tuesday evening, one of the choir members came to Grantham and picked Jo up, taking her to the rehearsal in Helpringham to surprise the other members, who gave Jo a warm reception.

Jo said: "I've never had so many hugs! They all just care."

After this experience, Jo has appealed for a good Samaritan who may be willing to drive her to the weekly rehearsals and maybe even join in, with Jo offering petrol money.

If anyone can help with this, email Jowalton70@hotmail.co.uk