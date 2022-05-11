A Grantham woman who was born in Austria but married an Englishman after the Second World War has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Theresa Falconer today (Wednesday) turned 100 years of age, and received a card from the Queen in her home at Brick Kiln Place.

The centenarian celebrated her special day on Saturday, with family and friends from all over travelling to see her.

Born in Innsbruck, Austria in 1922, Theresa grew up on a farm in South Tirol, Italy, surrounded by the Dolomite mountains and a large family. She was one of eight girls, and also had a brother.

Theresa said: “As a young girl at home, I skied and climbed mountains. I loved that. Every weekend we went up to the mountains.

“I still think a lot about the past. I had quite an interesting life.

“My husband wrote a book and everyone said I should write one but I’m too old now!”

During the Second World War, Theresa worked in an Austrian factory under German occupation, and would try to escape back across the border over the mountains with her sister, dodging German soldiers in the process, but were always caught and sent back.

She met her husband, Walter, while working as a chambermaid at a hotel in the mountains, after Walter had fought his way up from Africa, through Italy. He was the first man to enter Austria, followed by the First Army, and was given the key to the customs office door as a result. Theresa keeps the key to this day.

After the war, Walter was one of the soldiers who stayed behind to help and, after gaining permission from the Pope, he and Theresa married in 1946.

Theresa and Walter on their wedding day. (56606868)

Originally from Liverpool, Walter returned home, and Theresa followed alone shortly after, describing the sea voyage as "quite an experience really" for someone who had never seen the ocean until then.

With Walter working as a customs officer, the couple settled in Dover, where they had three sons, with Walter junior arriving in 1947, followed by Robert and John. Robert sadly died four years ago.

Theresa now has eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She also keeps in touch over the phone with her younger sister, aged 92, who still lives in Italy.

When asked if she preferred the seaside setting of Dover, or the mountainous setting of South Tirol, Theresa said: "I like both."

“I never expected to get this far. I could tell so many stories. I’ve enjoyed my life really, completely.”

Theresa's husband died in 1998, but she remained in Dover living independently well into her 90s, but moved up to Grantham three years ago to be nearer to her youngest son John, who regularly visits, as does Walter.

John said: “Mum is absolutely loved by the whole family and she is fantastic.

“She has a great sense of humour. That’s why so many people came on Saturday.

"Saturday went very well. She was a star. Amazing stamina and she stood up to make a speech."