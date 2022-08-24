A Lincolnshire woman has braved a wing walk to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund in memory of her husband.

Rupee Hayes, 50, from Newton, has raised over £4,000 for the fund.

She conquered her fear of heights for the flight, in memory of her husband Flt Lt Jason Hayes, who flew Jaguars and died during a training accident on July 25, 2001.

Rupee completing her wing walk. Credit: RAF Benevolent Fund (58851688)

Rupee said: "After being widowed, the Jaguar force and RAF were totally amazing.

"The speed and sincerity of the help my father in-law, Flt Lt Lawrence Hayes, received from the Fund recently, post sepsis, helped put him back on his feet and relieved a huge amount of stress and worry from family members."

This year would have been Jason's 50th birthday.

Rupee with Wing Walk Company Pilot Ollie Babbage. Credit: RAF Benevolent Fund (58851728)

She added: "It would have been Jase’s 50th birthday this year - and when I looked at the dates for the wing walk the 24th was the slot assigned to me, it was meant to be.

"I didn't want what would have been Jase's 50th year to go by in a morbid fashion, I wanted to celebrate what a wonderful, gifted gentleman he was.

"I wanted to fill what would normally be a very sad time with positivity and a sense of pride, for everyone.

"Heights scare me and I wanted to do something that was far from easy – for charity. What would be the point of doing something too comfortable?

"I needed an aim and I had to lose a lot of weight, four stones, to be wing-worthy."

If you would like to support Rupee's efforts, you can donate to her fund at www.justgiving.com/Rupee-Hayes.

The RAF Benevolent Fund is the RAF’s leading welfare charity, providing practical, financial, and emotional support to RAF personnel, veterans, and their partners and dependants.