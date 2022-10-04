A Grantham woman has called for cyclists to ride their bikes on the road and not the pavement after a fall left her with a head injury.

Janice Blewett, 59, suffered a fall on Tuesday morning (September 27) while avoiding a cyclist who was on the pavement, which left her with head and hand injuries.

She had been walking her dog at around 7.50am and had come out of Polygon Walk, on to Harrowby Lane and up the footpath to Alma Park Road when the incident took place.

Janice Blewett suffered head injuries as a result of the fall. (59753960)

Janice, who has lived in the area for 18 years, said: "I sustained a knock to the head, and had to have X-rays on my hands, along with breaking my glasses when I fell.

"Physically I'm now on the mend but it has knocked my confidence and I am on edge walking the dog now.

"The cyclists believe it’s a cycle track and it isn’t, it’s a footpath. The place where I fell was on the way to Belmont Primary School, so it quite easily could have been a child injured."

"I broke my glasses so I have to go and get new ones organised later this week, an expense I could do without."

Janice said that the issues with cyclists in the Harrowby Lane and Alma Park Road area has been going on "for many months".

She continued: "I have discussed it with the local council and whilst they are sympathetic there is nothing they can do, it’s apparently a police issue.

"I have spoken to the police who were going to speak to the factories on Alma Park, I don’t know if this happened.

"My husband tried to contact local police whilst I was in A&E last week to no avail; after working his way through menu systems it was still impossible to speak to anyone.

"I’ve also suffered verbal abuse from cyclists when I have suggested they should not be on the pavements."

Between 2016 and 2021, Lincolnshire Police issued 130 fixed penalty notices for cycling on a footpath.