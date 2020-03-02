An 18-year-old woman has received a caution in relation to an act of arson at a disused building in Grantham.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17 years old, were also voluntarily interviewed.

Formerly used as Westgate Social Club, the derelict building was the site of two fires on February 13 and 19, both believed to be caused by arsonists.

Another fire has broken out at the disused building behind Westgate. (29616649)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "In relation to the incident on the 13th, an 18-year-old woman has received a caution.

"A 16- and a 17-year-old girl have also been voluntarily interviewed.

"No further action will be taken in the case of the 16-year-old, the 17-year-old will be considered at a joint diversionary panel hearing."

According to the spokesperson no action has been taken in relation to the arson on February 19.

