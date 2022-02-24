A woman celebrated her 100th birthday with her family over the weekend and official became a centenarian today.

Joan Duller is celebrating her 100th birthday today (Thursday) at The Kings Court Nursing home.

To mark the occasion, Joan and her family enjoyed afternoon tea at the Angel and Royal, Grantham, on Saturday.

From left: Joanne Easter (granddaughter), Neil Moreton (grandson), Joan Duller, Judy Kelsall (niece) and Violet Johnson (sister). (55038924)

Joan and her sister, Violet May, attended St Anne’s Primary School before attending the Kesteven and Grantham Girls School, where Joan has memories of Margaret Roberts (Thatcher) joining the school during her time there.

When Joan left school she begun working at a post office in Dudley Road and after this she was offered a job at Liptons where she worked for many years.

In October 1945, Joan married Derrick Duller when he returned from serving as a driver in the Army, and together they had a daughter Janet in 1951. She sadly died in 2000.

Joan Duller turns 100 on February 24. (54892514)

Joan has two grandchildren, Joanne who lives and works in the south of England and Neil who serves as a major in the Army.

She also has three great grandchildren, Ian, Jerome and Byron, as well as two nephews two nieces, three great nephews, four great nieces, one great great nephew, two great great nieces and one great great great nephew.

In her younger days, Joan was into amateur dramatics, was an avid knitter and enjoyed crotchet.