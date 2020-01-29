Woman charged with assaulting police officer in Grantham

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer in Grantham on Saturday.

Police were called to a disturbance in the Market Place, Grantham, at 11pm on Saturday night and arrested three people.

Kelsey Allen, of Leys Close, Barrowby, was charged with assault and also assaulting an emergency worker, in the Market Place, Grantham. She was bailed to Lincoln Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 20.

A 24 year old man, from Grantham, received a fixed penalty notice for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

A 43 year old local man was also arrested for assault and received a caution.

The police officer was not injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

