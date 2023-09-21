A woman believes she saw a “large black cat” earlier this morning (Thursday).

While walking her dogs, Kate Dillon claims the “rather large black cat” ran in front of her, while she was walking in the vicinity of Woodland Waters, in Ancaster.

In a village Facebook post she said: “It’s far too big to be a pet cat!

A Google Streetview of the road outside Woodland Waters in Ancaster

“The cat had a long tail that nearly touched the floor and more pointy ears.

“It definitely ran like a wild cat compared to a pet cat. Jet black in colour.”

Kate also said that a few weeks ago another man told her that he had spotted a “big black cat running down through the corn”.

Others took to the comments on the Facebook post to say her sighting could have been a Maine Coon cat.

Alex Bee commented: “Sounds like a Maine Coon!

“Pointy ears and low slung tail? The missing one is dark tabby but would look black if wet?”

Rosie Alexandra shared that there was a sighting in Barkston Heath around 10 to 15 years ago.

She commented: “It was described as a large black cat that leapt over the hedge, unsure on height of hedge to determine size of the animal.

“There have also been sightings close to Fulbeck too over the years.”