Woman convinced ghostly figure at Grantham pub is spirit of her late dad

A woman believes a ghostly figure caught on camera at a Grantham pub is the spirit of her late father.

Katie Taylor, of Sheffield, is convinced that the image of a ‘ghostly monk’ caught by ghost hunters at The Black Dog last week, is actually that of her dad Roger Taylor, who passed away four years ago this week.

Katie, 33, who lives in Sheffield but often stayed with her dad at his home at The Crown Inn pub at Bitchfield, near Grantham, said: “I was just scrolling through Facebook and came across the pictures from the recent ghost hunt and then I saw my dad. It was very a strange feeling. I have never once had a connection but as soon as I saw these images I saw him looking back at me. I am usually quite sceptic about these types of things but there is no denying that it looks just like him.”