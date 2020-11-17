A woman has died following a collision on the A17, with Lincolnshire Police continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Following the incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, a man from the Grantham area was arrested.

The driver of the grey Toyota Aygo, a woman, aged 79, who was local to the Sleaford area, has sadly died.

Lincolnshire Police (42190575)

The driver of a black Audi A6, a man aged 45, who was arrested on Sunday for traffic offences, has been released on bail.

The investigation is on-going and the police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.

There are a number of ways you can report:

• By clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 72 of 15 November in the subject box.

• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 72 of 15 November

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.